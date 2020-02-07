GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

GrafTech International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 43,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,919. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

