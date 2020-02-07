Graincorp (ASX:GNC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.05

Shares of Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $9.01. Graincorp shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 2,059,015 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$8.03.

Graincorp Company Profile (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

