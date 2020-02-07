Grainger (LON:GRI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 310.71 ($4.09).

Get Grainger alerts:

Shares of GRI traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 309 ($4.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,803,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 266.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 318 ($4.18).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.46 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($390.42).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.