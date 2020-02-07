Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.16

Shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.36. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 245,313 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.49 price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $282.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

