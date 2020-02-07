Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Shares Up 48.8%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS) shares shot up 48.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.64, 1,297,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,081% from the average session volume of 109,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 million and a P/E ratio of -10.82.

Get Grande West Transportation Group alerts:

Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also produces and sells spare parts. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande West Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.