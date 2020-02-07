Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.77

Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 33300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.41.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick; and an interest in the Golden Promise property covering an area of 1000 hectares located in Newfoundland gold belt.

