Great Elm Capital Group (GEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 6.66%.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

Shares of GEC stock remained flat at $$3.03 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Great Elm Capital Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.