Greenrose Acquisition Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (GRACU)

Greenrose Acquisition (GRACU) is planning to raise $150 million in an IPO on Tuesday, February 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 15,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Greenrose Acquisition has a market cap of $190.5 million.

Imperial Capital acted as the underwriter for the IPO and I-Bankers Securities was co-manager.

Greenrose Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our initial business combination and value creation strategy will be to identify, acquire and, after our initial business combination, assist in the growth of a business in the cannabis industry. “.

Greenrose Acquisition was founded in 2019 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1000 Woodbury Road, Suite #212, Woodbury, NY 11797, US and can be reached via phone at (516) 346-6270.

