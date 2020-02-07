GreenTree Hospitality Group’s (GHG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CLSA

CLSA reissued their outperform rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

GHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.30.

NYSE GHG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. 108,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,376. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 24.28%. On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 193,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

