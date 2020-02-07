GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.24, 443,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 308,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

GRWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.