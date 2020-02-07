GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $51.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.28.

GRUB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of GrubHub from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GrubHub from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of GRUB traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. 5,002,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,022. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.75 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $158,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,934.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,070 shares of company stock worth $774,866. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 50.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,192,000 after acquiring an additional 977,493 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,665,000 after acquiring an additional 491,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 684,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

