GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down to $55.60

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.20, but opened at $55.60. GrubHub shares last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 7,880,293 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRUB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Get GrubHub alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,820.67 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $48,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,929.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,070 shares of company stock valued at $774,866. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in GrubHub by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in GrubHub by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period.

About GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.