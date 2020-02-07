Gs Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Gs Investments Inc. cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after acquiring an additional 139,490 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 844.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,477 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $56.71. 22,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,090. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

