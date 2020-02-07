Gs Investments Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 155.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.66. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

