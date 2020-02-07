Gs Investments Inc. Has $113,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1,301.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.51. 3,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

