Gs Investments Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.4% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 43,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 69,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Stryker by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.27. 38,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.71. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

