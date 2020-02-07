Gs Investments Inc. Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 887,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,720. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

