Gs Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 849,538 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 3,046,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,810. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

