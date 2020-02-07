GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Trading Up 7.3%

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s share price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.74, approximately 297,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 98,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTYH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $351.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

