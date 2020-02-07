Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $556,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.46. 98,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.46. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

