Guinness Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 509.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $39,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $280,273.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $441,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,841 shares of company stock worth $2,933,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $97.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

