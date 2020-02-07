Guinness Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $82,616,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $59,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

NYSE COP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,562. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

