Guinness Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,090 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.27. 78,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,482. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $374.48. The firm has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

