Guinness Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,576 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 29.1% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 315,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 71,238 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. 161,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.49. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

