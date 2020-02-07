Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dana by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dana by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 42,428 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

DAN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Dana Inc has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

