Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $308,000 Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 246,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,648. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

