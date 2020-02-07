GVC (LON:GVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $896.00

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $896.00 and traded as high as $909.20. GVC shares last traded at $892.60, with a volume of 1,354,733 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on GVC. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,065.50 ($14.02).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 896.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 781.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of -29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

