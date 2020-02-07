GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $23,325,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Nucor by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $22,192,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $12,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Nucor stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

