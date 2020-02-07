GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,606,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,583,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,858,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

