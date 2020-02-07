Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hain Celestial Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.62-0.72 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.

HAIN traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,485. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.40. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.