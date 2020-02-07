Halma (LON:HLMA) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HLMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halma to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,870.45 ($24.60).

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of LON:HLMA traded up GBX 27 ($0.36) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,233 ($29.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,195. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,129.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,008.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a GBX 6.54 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total value of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.