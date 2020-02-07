Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.16

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLMAF. ValuEngine downgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Halma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.