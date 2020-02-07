Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.74% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 560,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,900,000 after buying an additional 929,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 81.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 97,144 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

