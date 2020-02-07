Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.23-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.466-1.496 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.72-1.80 EPS.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of HBI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

