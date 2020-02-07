Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.49

Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.49 and traded as high as $25.01. Hanger shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 301,879 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Hanger alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.14 million.

In related news, SVP James H. Campbell sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $70,521.75. Also, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 19,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $485,712.50. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hanger by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,455 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,057,320 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $112,022,000 after acquiring an additional 245,541 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hanger by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,753 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after acquiring an additional 321,931 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.