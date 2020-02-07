Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €133.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.68 ($162.42).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded up €1.90 ($2.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €184.40 ($214.42). 189,880 shares of the company traded hands. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The business’s fifty day moving average is €175.58 and its 200-day moving average is €160.03.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

