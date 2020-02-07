Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Announces Earnings Results

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $113.08 and a 1 year high of $144.71.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

