Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €36.41 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.41 ($42.34) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLAG. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €34.97 ($40.66).

Shares of HLAG stock remained flat at $€77.10 ($89.65) during trading hours on Wednesday. 34,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion and a PE ratio of 42.46. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12-month low of €21.84 ($25.40) and a 12-month high of €82.00 ($95.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.64.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

