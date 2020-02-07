HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.68

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.68 and last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 94.87%.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

