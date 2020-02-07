Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 90,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 85,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 55,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.94. 2,089,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

