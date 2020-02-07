Harvey Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 131.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,725 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.5% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 143,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.4% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 487,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 85,700 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 46,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,551,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

