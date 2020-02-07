Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €114.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €114.00 ($132.56) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEG. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.23 ($133.99).

FRA LEG opened at €112.70 ($131.05) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €104.63.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

