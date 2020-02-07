Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) have received an average broker rating score of 1.80 (Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Haymaker Acquisition’s rating score has declined by 28.6% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Haymaker Acquisition an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:OSW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. 17,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,957. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.38 million and a P/E ratio of 33.78.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haymaker Acquisition (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.