Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) CEO Michael L. Shor Purchases 2,000 Shares

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $355.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.66. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Haynes International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Haynes International by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Haynes International by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

