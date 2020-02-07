Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

HAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

HAYN stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 102,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,739. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 112.82%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $723,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Getz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Haynes International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Haynes International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Haynes International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,972,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

