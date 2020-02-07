HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Shares Sold by Sloane Robinson LLP

Sloane Robinson LLP reduced its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the quarter. HeadHunter Group accounts for 0.8% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HHR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,068,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,621,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Shares of HHR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. 107,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,140. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.