HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.90

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.90 and traded as low as $64.36. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 555,226 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.53 ($87.83).

The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

