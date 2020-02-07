Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management reduced its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Helen of Troy makes up 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HELE stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $193.14. 4,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,924. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $198.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.97 and a 200-day moving average of $161.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

