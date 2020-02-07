Helical (LON:HLCL) Downgraded by Numis Securities to Add

Numis Securities cut shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) to an add rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HLCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Helical from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Helical from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

Shares of Helical stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 500 ($6.58). 402,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 471.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.39. The firm has a market cap of $595.09 million and a PE ratio of 19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Helical has a one year low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a one year high of GBX 499.50 ($6.57).

In related news, insider Tim Murphy bought 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £1,353.78 ($1,780.82).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

