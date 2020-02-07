Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Numis Securities

Helical (LON:HLCL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Helical from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Helical from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

Shares of LON:HLCL opened at GBX 496 ($6.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 472.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 406. Helical has a 52-week low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 499.50 ($6.57).

In related news, insider Tim Murphy acquired 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £1,353.78 ($1,780.82).

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

